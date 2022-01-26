DA Davidson Comments on Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 137.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

