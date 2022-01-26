Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $35.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $10.82 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

