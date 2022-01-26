Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

DTRUY opened at $18.04 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

