Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.