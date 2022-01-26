Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 151,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,211. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 356.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 198.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

