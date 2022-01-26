Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $17,392.90 and approximately $8.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

