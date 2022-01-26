Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Reaches $200,974.51 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $200,974.51 and $25.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

