Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

Delek US stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,195 shares of company stock worth $11,270,004 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

