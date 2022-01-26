Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $155.90

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.90 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 156.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 143302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 244 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 295 ($3.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 331.40 ($4.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.82.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($114,891.14). Insiders have sold a total of 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 in the last ninety days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

