Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.07 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

