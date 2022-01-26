Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

