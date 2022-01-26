Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.