Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) target price for the company.

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of £514.50 million and a PE ratio of 48.80. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.64 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

