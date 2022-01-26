Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 639.67 ($8.63).

INF opened at GBX 550.20 ($7.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of -21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.65.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

