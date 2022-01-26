Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 639.67 ($8.63).
INF opened at GBX 550.20 ($7.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of -21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.65.
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
