Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,640 ($76.09) price objective on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($89.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($75.15).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,298 ($71.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,507.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,349.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,306 ($85.08).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

