Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €37.55 ($42.67) and last traded at €37.90 ($43.07). Approximately 19,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.40 ($43.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.79.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.