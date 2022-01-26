Dev Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $68,062.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

