Dexlab (DXL) Market Capitalization Tops $10.23 Million

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $88,505.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dexlab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using US dollars.

