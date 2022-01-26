Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,050 ($54.64).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,673 ($49.55) on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,898.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,674.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £85.46 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders bought 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

