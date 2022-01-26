DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.48).

DIC Asset stock opened at €14.96 ($17.00) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.06 and its 200-day moving average is €15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices.

