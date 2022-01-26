Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 5,053.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Discovery by 123.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Discovery by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

