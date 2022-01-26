DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.34 million and the highest is $93.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million.

DDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 11,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

