Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 11,534 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 57,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,285. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

