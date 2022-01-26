Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 3,034 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $258.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

