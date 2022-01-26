Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.68. 117,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

