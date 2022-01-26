Doyle Wealth Management Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

