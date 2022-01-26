Doyle Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 57,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

