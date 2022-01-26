Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.24. 374,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.