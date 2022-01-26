Doyle Wealth Management Sells 786 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

