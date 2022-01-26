Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Insider Martin Davis Buys 2,858 Shares

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Martin Davis bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,149.20 ($28,533.73).

Martin Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Martin Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Draper Esprit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($28,939.56).

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 745 ($10.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 927.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 981.90. Draper Esprit plc has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($16.06). The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

