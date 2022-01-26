Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The company had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

