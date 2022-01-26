Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 7.5%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $96.21. Approximately 3,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $4,625,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

