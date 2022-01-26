Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.85 ($55.52).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.24 ($42.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.23. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

