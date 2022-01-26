e-Gulden Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 12% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $86.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00292507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,085 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,885 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.