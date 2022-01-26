E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Raised to €12.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
EONGY stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
