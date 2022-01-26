E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Raised to €12.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.