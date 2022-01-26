E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

