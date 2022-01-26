EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

