EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

NYSE NSA opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.