EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

