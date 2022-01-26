EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

