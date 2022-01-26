EAM Investors LLC Sells 16,059 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

