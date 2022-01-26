EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $681.39 million, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

