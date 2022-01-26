Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

