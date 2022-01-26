easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.22) to GBX 620 ($8.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 626.60 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 688. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

