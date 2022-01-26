Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.84 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.