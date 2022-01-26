Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,442.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $40,510,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

