Efinity Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

