eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.00

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 15839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

The stock has a market cap of $576.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth $6,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

