Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $182.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 599.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.