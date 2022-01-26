Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading Down 1.2%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.